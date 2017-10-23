Isle of Man award winning trio Barrule return to Maine

FARMINGTON - New England Celtic Arts will present Barrule from the Isle of Man at 49 Franklin's Celtic Cabaret in Rumford on Wednesday Oct. 25, and at Old South Church Concert Series in Farmington on Thursday Oct. 26. Curtain times are 7 p.m. at both locations. A jam session will begin at 6:15 p.m. in Farmington.

The unique sound of traditional Manx music is the Celtic World’s best kept secret. This has changed with the introduction of Barrule, the Award winning trio dedicated to taking the music of the Isle of Man to a much wider audience.

Named after the famous Manx summit where legend says the ancient Celtic God Manannan MacLir stalked his mighty fortress, Barrule fuses three distinct musical forces – gifted fiddle-player Tomas Callister, accordion wizard Paddy Callihan and versatile accompanist Adam Rhodes on bouzouki. Together this versatile acoustic unit creates a powerful and wholly distinctive sound.

With bold but sensitive arrangements, the trio presents a fresh take on traditional and contemporary Manx music. While sharing common ground with its Celtic cousins, as well as the English tradition, Manx music has retained its own particular and inherent Manxness: an atmosphere evoked by the music that speaks of the natural beauty of the island and the lives of its inhabitants.

49 Franklin's Celtic Cabaret is located at 49 Franklin Street Rumford, Me, tickets are $15.00 and available at "Bartash's" and "All that Jazz" in downtown Rumford or by calling 207-369-0129 or at www.49franklin.com; Old South First Congregational Church is located at 235 Main Street Farmington, Me. Tickets $15.00 Call 207-491-5919 for reservations or www.necelticarts.com