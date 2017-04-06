Janice Norton to exhibit at SugarWood Gallery this month

FARMINGTON - SugarWood Gallery's "Artist of the Month" Janice Norton will be feted at an open house reception Friday, April 7 from 4 - 7 p.m. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

Norton has lived in Fayette with her husband Craig for 48 years. She returned to the art world in 2003 after an absence of 34 years. Self educated in art with colored pencils she specializes in portraiture of adults, children and animals.

Norton uses Prismacolor and Derwent pencils, utilizing many layers to create the depth and detail she looks for.

"Texture, light, shadow movement and a feeling for the subject are really what inspire me in my work," Norton said. "It is a long process to create each painting, but when all these elements come together, the end result is always rewarding. When I create a piece of work that people want to touch, it is a special moment."

Over the past several years, Norton has expanded her horizon and incorporated other mediums such as watercolor, gouache, acrylic, charcoal, ink and pastel; which she feels has enhanced her work as an artist.

Norton's work will remain on exhibit during the month of April and is available for purchase.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more go to sugarwoodgallery.com/store/manufacturer/janice-norton