Jazz camp concerts July 8-21

FARMINGTON - The Maine Jazz Camp is returning to Farmington, for two weeks, starting Sunday, July 8, and ending on Saturday, July 21.

Under the direction of jazz vocalist Christine Correa, the Maine Jazz camp offers students the opportunity to work with some of the greatest jazz educators and most vital players working in jazz today. This summer the faculty includes Frank Carlberg, piano; Jeremy Udden, alto sax; Matt Pavolka, bass, and Mike Sarin, drums. Also, Christine Correa, voice; Luther Gray, on drums; David Smith, trumpet; and Kenny Wessel, guitar.

As part of the Camp program, the Maine Jazz Camp offers free concerts, open to the public, with the Jazz Camp faculty taking turns leading the performances. These faculty performances are held Sundays through Thursdays starting at 8 p.m. in C131 in the Roberts Learning Center at the University of Maine at Farmington. Student concerts are scheduled for Fridays at 6 p.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Starting July 8, one may call 778-7758 for more information.