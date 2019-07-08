Jazz Camp returns with regular free concerts

FARMINGTON - The Maine Jazz Camp returned yesterday for the next two weeks. Under the direction of jazz vocalist Christine Correa, the Maine Jazz camp offers students the opportunity to work with some of the greatest jazz educators and most vital players working in jazz today.

Summer faculty includes Frank Carlberg on piano, Kenny Wessel on guitar, Jeremy Udden on alto sax, Matt Pavolka on bass, Mike Sarin on drums, Kirk Knuffke on trumpet, Curtis Hasselbring on trombone, and Christine Correa, voice.

As part of the camp program, the Maine Jazz Camp offers free concerts, open to the public, with the Jazz Camp faculty taking turns leading the performances. These faculty performances are held Sundays through Thursdays starting at 8 p.m. in C131 in the Roberts Learning Center at the University of Maine at Farmington. Student concerts, also in C131, are on July 12 & 19 at 6:30 p.m. and July 13 & 20 at 10 a.m. Call 778-7758 for more information.