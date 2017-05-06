Jazz pianist to perform at Emery Community Arts Center

FARMINGTON - A performance on May 20 will bring jazz piano to the Emery Community Arts Center for an evening of music, drinks and food.

Tom Snow, jazz pianist, will be performing hits from Great American Songbook with familiar songs by the likes of Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, and George Gershwin. The Emery Center will be converted into a pub for the evening, complete with a beer and wine cash bar, with non-alcoholic drinks as well.

A ticket for $15 will be for a seat at a table, where snack food will be provided. A full table of eight is $120. The concert starts at 7 p.m., but arrive early to find a seat and order a drink if interested.

Tickets can be obtained in advance by clicking here artsinstitute.org, or at Everyday Music in Farmington. They will also be available at the door.

This program is sponsored by the Arts Institute of Western Maine, an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington. This is an adult program, but UMF students with ID will be admitted free of charge.