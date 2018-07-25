Jazz trio to perform at North Church on Aug. 4

FARMINGTON - Brothers Peter and Will Anderson will be the summer evening performers at the North Church on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m.

”Virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone,” (New York Times). Washington, DC natives and identical twins Peter and Will Anderson are known for their exciting renditions of American Songbook gems, infectious swing and blues, Brazilian Bossa Novas, and fresh original music. Along with their guitarist Alex Wintz, the Andersons will lead a program drawing from the songbooks of their favorite composers including Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, and Cole Porter.

Since moving to New York City to attend Juilliard, Peter and Will have performed with the Jimmy Heath Big Band, Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, Village Vanguard Orchestra, Wycliffe Gordon, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Paquito D’Rivera, Kenny Barron, Bob Wilber, Albert “Tootie” Heath, and have been featured live on Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home Companion. They have headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Sarasota Florida Jazz Festival, Seattle’s Triple Door, Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, DC’s Blues Alley, and Arizona Music Festival. Their ensemble has performed in over 35 U.S. States, toured Japan, and featured four times in NYC’s famed “Highlights in Jazz” series, alongside Lou Donaldson, Ken Peplowski, and Warren Vache.

The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a ‘Pie Social’ and Jam Session.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.