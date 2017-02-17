Jennifer Armstrong: A Song to sing, a tune to play, a story to tell

FARMINGTON - The Arts Institute of Western Maine is pleased to present a Children's Program of Songs and Stories with Jennifer Armstrong at the Farmington Public Library on March 4 at 10 a.m. Families with grade-school aged children are encouraged to attend. There is no charge, but a family contribution of $10 would be most gratefully appreciated.

Jennifer Armstrong has spent her life writing, singing and making music with fiddle, bagpipe, banjo and words. She is a storyteller, singer, instrumentalist, poet and published author with humor, warmth and grace. She has worked as an artist-in-residence in folk arts, storytelling and as a performer across the country in many venues including schools and libraries.

She was a featured story teller at the National Storytelling Festival in 1998 and 2010, has been heard on NPR, and has both produced music recordings and published children’s books.

Her parents were folk singers and folklorists. She currently lives on a farm in Belfast Maine and says: “I sometimes feel I have stepped into the folk songs I learned from my parents when I am milking the goats or herding the turkeys into the pen.” She feels herself part of the “think global, support local” community here in Maine.

"Jennifer is wonderful, informative and entertaining. To put it simply, people love her!"