Jennifer Redman Wadsworth to exhibit at SugarWood Gallery next month

FARMINGTON - Jennifer Redman Wadsworth will be feted at an open house reception on Friday, Dec. 1 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

Wadsworth has lived in Turner with her husband Adrian for the past 40-plus years. She has two grown children. She has painted most of her life and settled on oil paint as her chosen medium. Her work includes landscapes, figurative pieces and abstract.

"My work is created with oil paint on various supports," Wadsworth said. "I use primed canvas, tissue paper, raw canvas, synthetic canvas, Plexiglas, glass, fabric and wood. I allow images to develop during and from the application of the paint. The interaction between surface and paint with an application tool or my fingers creates the piece."

She studied with Helen Warren of the Spiral Studio and collaborated many times with the late Marni Lawson. She and Marni began and shared the process of visual conversation with individuals and classes of all ages. She has shown extensively in Maine for over the past 20 years (when children were grown and out of the house). Wadsworth has had several solo exhibitions, participated in joint exhibits and her work has been accepted in numerous juried shows. Her art is in private, corporate and academic collections in the United States, Europe and Asia.

To see more of Wadsworth’s work please visit this site.

Wadsworth’s work will remain on exhibit thru December and is available for purchase.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.