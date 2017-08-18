Juno Award winning master songwriter David Myles and band to play in Farmington

FARMINGTON - New England Celtic Arts will present Juno Winner David Myles in concert at 49 Franklin in Rumford on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and at North Church Concert Series in Farmington, Me on Thursday, Aug. 24. Doors open at 6 p.m. with show at 7 p.m.

While on a brief New England tour, David Myles and band will be swinging into Maine for three performances. This will be David's, long overdue, first tour in the Maine.

Like his trademark suit, David Myles’ music is timeless. Regardless of quickly passing trends and fads, it will persevere. From soulful, contemporary pop crooners to delicate, jazzy folk ditties, and down-home, back porch roots tunes to infectious hip-hop ear-worms, David’s only artistic constants are his always growing, shape-shifting songwriting, and his exceptional ability to entertain.

David effortlessly injects any song with his irresistible energy, which has led him to numerous collaborations – with a Latin Grammy winner to a world-renowned opera diva to a Canadian hip hop star. His endearing live charm, coupled with an uplifting sense of humour, has gained David an increasingly large fan base, and afforded him frequent festival appearances.

Hovering somewhere around a magic spot between James Taylor and Justin Timberlake, David’s diverse set of musical tools has garnered a staggering number of prestigious nominations and awards and numerous high profile music placements around the globe, from the US hit series “Parenthood”, to Australia’s popular “Packed to the Rafters”.

Myles has earned a reputation as a great showman. His flawless musicianship and unforgettable stories have made him a favorite with fans everywhere.

49 Franklin is at 49 Franklin Street in Rumford, tickets are $15 and available at "Bartash's" and "All that Jazz" in downtown Rumford or by calling 207-369-0129 or at www.49franklin.com . North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington. Tickets $15.00 Call 207-778-2006 for reservations or neceltic@gmail.com.