Juried photography exhibit in Rangeley

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents the Western Mountain Photography Show on September 14-15, at the Rangeley Inn and Tavern in Rangeley.

Enjoy the Juried Exhibit in the Banquet Room of the historic Rangeley Inn on Friday, September 14, from 7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday, the 15 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Awards Reception, a catered, public event where the winners will be recognized and prizes awarded, will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The exhibit is free and open to the public and is Exclusively Sponsored by the Rangeley Inn & Tavern. FMI: call the RFA at 207-864-5000.