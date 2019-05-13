Ken and Jane Brooks at Farmington’s North Church Concert Series May 25

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Historical Society’s North Church Concert series welcomes Maine Country Music Hall of Fame members Ken and Jane Brooks at 7 p.m. Saturday May 25 at the North Church, 118 High Street, in Farmington. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a ‘Pie Social’ and a Jam Session. Tickets are $15, $10 for students. Reservations are recommended at 778-2006.

Ken began performing regularly in 1965 at the Jonesport Opry House in Down East Maine. During his military service with the US Air Force he performed in California and other western states. From 1988 to 1995 Ken was the lead vocalist and guitarist for the Bluegrass Supply Company. Since then he has played with a number of popular Maine bands and is currently a member of the Katahdin Valley Boys, a multi-award-winning bluegrass band.

Jane was first introduced to bluegrass and acoustic music when she and Ken married in 1987. Jane plays bass and sings accompanying Ken's various styles of music.

Ken and Jane have been performing as a duet since 2004. In 2012 they received the "Vocal Duo of the Year" Award from the Maine Country Music Association and in 2014, 2016 and 2017 the "Vocal Duo of the Year" Award from the Maine Academy of Country Music.

On May 19, 2019 Jane will be inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. Ken is already a member having been inducted previously.