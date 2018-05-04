Kennebec Valley Boys return to the Union Hall

VIENNA - On Saturday, May 19 at 7 p.m. one of Maine's most popular and respected bluegrass bands, the Katahdin Valley Boys, will be performing at the Vienna Union Hall in Vienna. The Katahdin Valley Boys take pride in presenting audiences with top quality traditional and contemporary Bluegrass and Gospel music including numerous original tunes since 1998.

Each member brings many years of experience and professional showmanship to the band's hard driving, traditional Bluegrass sound. Their repertoire features tight harmonies and smooth solos. The Boys are unique in that all five band members are featured instrumentally and vocally in each set of every show.

The Katahdin Valley Boys features Ken Brooks on guitar and vocals, Dan Simons on mandolin and vocals, Jeff Folger on banjo and vocals and Steve Bixby on bass and vocals.

Dan Simons of Vienna is a well seasoned musician who plays Bluegrass Mandolin, sings lead and harmony vocals, and is a talented guitar player. He draws from a wealth of experience having played with several roots and bluegrass ensembles, and various local groups, he performs original material as well as cover tunes. The Katahdin Valley Boys were proud to add Dan to the band in 2016.

Jeff Folger is a native of Sidney, Maine. A towering lead and tenor harmony singer, Jeff plays the 5-string banjo in a traditional, hard driving style. The classic sounds of Ralph Stanley, Earl Scruggs and J.D. Crowe have been a major part of his musical influence. Jeff has been performing since 1993 and has been with the Katahdin Valley Boys since 1998 as a founding member.

Ken Brooks calls Athens, Maine home. Ken was honored by the Maine County Music Association as an inductee into the "Country Music Hall of Fame" in 2012! His superb rhythm and lead Guitar picking along with lead and harmony vocals enhance the band's all around sound. Ken brings a wealth of experience and vast repertoire to the band. Performing since 1965, Ken has played with several popular bluegrass bands. Ken has an extensive discography having recorded as a solo and ensemble artist. The Katahdin Valley Boys are proud to incorporate Ken's vocal excellence and solid guitar work into the band.

Steve Bixby plays the Upright Bass, performs much of the MC work, and adds his vocal work to the show. Originally from Ashland, Massachusetts, Steve lives on the Pemaquid Peninsula in Round Pond, Maine. At the invitation of a friend to join him at a festival in New York State, Steve caught the Bluegrass bug in 1978 and began playing Bluegrass Bass in 1980. An accomplished Bass player and recording artist, he has performed with several well known Bluegrass acts and at numerous Bluegrass Festivals throughout the Northeast.

The combination of vocals, instruments and superb stage presence offers great family entertainment allowing for varied and exciting combinations of harmonies of both Gospel and Secular tunes. Song selections for each set of every show are compiled with great attention to detail from a vast repertoire to present a dynamic and interesting show for all audience members. In keeping the tradition of the pioneers of Bluegrass, and out of respect for our audiences, The Katahdin Valley Boys take great pride in their appearance on stage and coordinate their wardrobe accordingly.

The Katahdin Valley Boys were honored as recipients of the "Bluegrass Band of the Year" award for 2012 by The Maine Country Music Association and in 2008, 2009, and 2011 by the Maine Academy of Country Music. Their repertoire features tight harmonies and smooth solos.

Tickets are now on sale. $10.00 locally or $11.00 online at the Vienna Union Hall website. FMI call 293-2674 or 293-2362.