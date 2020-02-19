Kingfield artist’s work on display at Carrabassett Valley Public Library

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Morgain Bailey is the next newest artist to exhibit during the months of March and April at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center. Attendees are invited to walk along the Appalachian Trail through an imaginary landscape.

Bailey is an artist who works with painting and photography out of her studio in Kingfield. The work being shown at the Carrabassett Valley Library is series of semi-abstract paintings that are inspired by the Appalachian Trail and USGS topographic maps of the area the trail goes through in western Maine.

You may view the exhibit Monday through Friday from 8-5 p.m., Saturdays from 10-5 p.m. & Sundays 12-3 p.m. (Sundays open only now through April 12) Please join us in the Begin Room at the library on Friday, March 13 for a wine and cheese reception for Bailey from 4:30-6pm.