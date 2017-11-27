Kingfield First Friday Art Walk this week

KINGFIELD - Please join the community of Kingfield for First Friday Art Walk, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Horse drawn Sleigh rides will be free and fun for touring around town to visit the galleries.

Webster library will be hosting Stitchers in the Snow, a local quilt group. They hope that people who are strolling through Kingfield during the Dec. Art Walk will enjoy their quilt display. If you are interested in quilting with the group, please contact Diane Christen at woodsman1026@gmail.com.

High Peaks Artisan Guild, Gallery and Antiques will have live music with special musical artist, Lindsey Mower, playing acoustic guitar and jazzy saxophone. We will be introducing our newest working artist member, John Pease, showing his fused glass pieces, many reminiscent of Sugarloaf mountain. HPAG member, Patty Thomas, will be painting skis during Artwalk. The door to Longfellows will be open. Refreshments to be shared.

Rolling Fatties is throwing a Jingle Ball! Come with bells on, in a red nose, a santa hat, or gift wrap--whatever makes you feel jolly! Local musician Dylan McFarland to perform.

Open as well are: The Stanley Museum, Red Barn Recycled Market, Scent-Sations, Twisted Creations, Herbert Hotel, The Schoolhouse Gallery and Stadler Gallery.