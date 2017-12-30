Kingfield First Friday Art Walk to highlight local artist and author

KINGFIELD - On Jan. 5 the streets of downtown will be open for First Friday Art Walk, highlighting the works of Nora West at High Peaks Art Gallery. West will display "A Road Less Traveled," a collection of plein air paintings. West is a talented, prolific painter and a member of the High Peaks Artisan Guild.

Author Lew-Ellyn Hughes will be featured as well, with both artist and writer on site for meeting and discussion. Hughes is an award-winning columnist appearing in The Irregular. Her book "Maine Stories" will be available for purchase and signing.

The gallery will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.