Kingfield POPS 2019 boasts impressive hometown talent

KINGFIELD - As the Kingfield POPS gear up for the 17th year, they are pleased to feature many groups with local roots. These local musicians are a tribute to the POPS mission, to not only bring live music to children of this area but give them an opportunity to perform. Leading this hometown-pack is GoldenOak, an indie-soul folk sibling duo, Zak and Lena Kendall. Originally from New Sharon, Maine, they grew up with the benefits of Kingfield POPS sparking that music magic within them as children.

Zak and Lena show their bond as brother and sister through carefully crafted songs, poetic lyrics, and flowing harmonies; as they sow seeds that explore a rich folk tradition.As a crowd favorite of many from last year, GoldenOak is returning for their second year on the POPS stage.

“When we step onto the stage at the Kingfield POPS it feels so much more than just a platform beneath our feet. We grew up in western Maine, immersed in this incredible community that was so supportive of the arts. Because of this upbringing we were given the support and belief that we could really make our music our livelihood; make our daydream into our reality,” said Zak and Lena. “Every summer we would attend the Kingfield POPS with our friends and family. It always kind of felt like the kickoff to summer.”

GoldenOak is an emerging sound in New England fold music and continues to extend their talent across the country and has recently gained international attention. This makes it even more special to see them standing on the POPS stage and calling this community “home”. “Looking out into the crowd you see this amazing, diverse community of all ages smiling and singing back at you. And not to mention so many of those faces are familiar to us. In a way, it really feels like coming home. And when your job is to sing songs to people you love, it doesn’t really feel like work at all. Let’s just say we won’t be quitting our daydreams anytime soon,” said Lena and Zak.

GoldenOak released two new singles in April that have gained international attention. Check out their music on Spotify, Apple Music, or anywhere you listen to music. Can’t wait until the pops? They have many other live shows this summer—find a complete list on their website GoldenOakBand.com.

Another local group gracing the POPS stage this year is Identity Crisis. Consisting of Walter Magee (mandolin, guitar, voice), Arthur LeBlanc (electric bass, stand up bass, cello, voice) and John Hoes (guitar, harmonica, voice), this trio know how to get the crowd grooving. They think of the POPS as “a late afternoon picnic with the best music,” and mentioned their love of playing at outdoor venues, and are much anticipating playing at the best – the POPS!

John Hoes also mentioned that Zak and Lena grew up attending John’s musical performances, so this year life comes full circle as he will get to attend their performance. That is the magic of music the Kingfield POPS hopes to achieve.

Always free for everyone 17 years old and younger. Adult tickets are $25 until June 28. The day of the concert tickets will be $30.

Tickets are available at Tranten’s, the Regional Information Center, and Skowhegan Savings Bank (Farmington and Kingfield locations). Tickets are also available online at KingfieldPOPS.com