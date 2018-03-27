La Famille LeBlanc to perform at North Church

FARMINGTON - Music familiar to many Mainers will fill the North Church on Thursday, April 5 as the Farmington Historical Society continues its Concert Series with Maine’s own Don LeBlanc family taking stage at 7 p.m.

The North Church is located at 118 High Street in Farmington. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a Pie Social and jam session. Anyone interested in joining the jam session need only bring his or her instrument. Children participating will get free admission to the performance.

For more than 25 years the three generations LeBlanc Family, of Livermore Falls, has been playing Franco-American Music at festivals throughout New England, and Canada. It all started in around the kitchen table in Acworth, N.H. in 1986. Don was playing his guitar and the kids were singing. Don thought this could develop into something so he started to teach everyone how to play an instrument.

The family moved to Maine in 1989 and began to practice playing and singing. Don joined the Franco American band, L’Orchestre C’est Si Bon and was playing festivals. Linda loved to sing French songs and started to teach the kids to sing in French.

The family has now grown and life is taking its course. Two years ago, the family decided it might be time to stop because Kevin (vocal & harmonica), Jim (vocals & guitar) have military careers & family obligations and Jeremy’s (guitar) boys are very busy with sports. Jackie (percussion and vocal harmony) is attending UMA for a nursing career and busy with family obligations also. Well, the family is still being asked to play, so they decided to keep it going. Don and Linda both say, “We will never stop playing and singing. It will be harder to get everyone together, but, we will always have music in our life.”

La Famille LeBlanc still has three generations on stage and is joined by friends and musicians.

Don (Dad) has been playing fiddle and guitar since the age of 14. He directs the band and does all the booking. He also taught all the kids to play an instrument.

Linda (Mom) sings traditional French songs and is the front for the band and keeps the band hopping.

Jackie (Daughter) sings, plays percussion and gets the audience involved with dancing.

Chris (Jackie’s son) joined the band at 12 years old and plays guitar, bass and sings harmony. Chris is a very talented musician and plays multiple instruments. His music is his career.

Pat Libby Sr. joined the family band as bass player in 2017. Pat has been playing guitar since age 5 and is a talented musician and singer. He started his own Bluegrass band, “Shilo Creek” in 2005 and turned to country music in 2012.

Also joining the group this year is Naomi Patrie on Drums. “Na” is from the Rumford area and has been playing drums since the age of 14. She also sings and plays guitar. Na has been playing for many years in various bands.

Show tickets are $15 for the general population, $10 for High School and College Students, $5 for elementary students. Preschoolers as well as any student participating in the Jam Session are free.

Reservations may be made by calling 207-778-2006.