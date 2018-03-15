Launch for Sarah Carlson’s new book ‘The Radiance of Change’ is March 29

FARMINGTON - DDG Booksellers will host an author presentation and book launch for The Radiance of Change by Sarah Carlson on Thursday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The Radiance of Change was written as part of Carlson's path of healing following the death of her husband, Barry. It is about loss, yet more accurately it is about what one can gain from choosing to move into the challenges of adjusting to the changes that life inevitably contains. Carlson is a longtime Mt. Blue Regional School District elementary school teacher.

As we all do, Carlson has many pieces to her whole. Those pieces include: mother, teacher, daughter, friend, widow, sister, skier, bicyclist, hiker, coach, drummer, and poet. She lives in the western foothills of Maine where opportunities to make connections amid the splendor of the rivers, lakes and mountains are plentiful.

“In compelling verse, forthright and tender, Sarah Carlson sets out on a spiritual journey to ‘that deep place where wounds and wellness coexist.’ These brave and honest poems engage loss and sorrow head on, and emerge from this loving confrontation to ‘dance the dance of a spirit set free.’ This transformative collection, penned over the 15-year period since the death of her husband, testifies to the healing power of writing. I read these poems in awe.” – Doug Dunlap, Member, Sandy River Poets; and Author for Foot and Paddle Publications, Farmington, Maine.

“These are profoundly honest poems. With them, Sarah Carlson blazes a trail for all who seek a path toward healing and a new life.” – The Reverend Ann Kidder

“Reading Sarah Carlson’s poetry is a healing experience. There’s an underlying urgency behind Sarah’s writing, as if each poem is not only an inspired moment of insight, but also an act of self-preservation. Sarah’s intimate connection to nature gives her a language from which to translate her personal experiences into imagery, rhymes, and atmospheres. Anyone dealing with tragedy, loss, or emotional confusion, will find comfort in these poems. Anyone wishing to take a poetic journey, without reading too much into it, will find that here, too. A stunning collection of poems.” – Karen Montanaro, performer, teacher