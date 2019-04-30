Laurie Sproul and Jean Ann Pollard at SugarWood Gallery

FARMINGTON - Two Maine artists, Laurie Sproul and Jean Ann Pollard, have teamed up to create an art show called “Earth: Love it or Lose It,” which is currently traveling the state and will be on display during the month of May at SugarWood Gallery.

An open house reception will be held Friday, May 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. The public is invited and refreshments will be provided. A special presentation led by Sproul, From Realism to Activism for Climate Policy, will take place at 6 p.m.

Unlike other shows that point to the horrors of environmental pollution and climate change, Sproul’s elegant sculpting in a variety of Maine woods, and Pollard’s ‘Gaia Series’ of acrylic paintings with bas relief, focus on the magical, irreplaceable beauty and supreme importance of our one-and-only home.

“Earth: Love it or Lose it” is an invitation to embrace an all-hands-on-deck challenge towards finding solutions to planetary threats. While looking at art, sipping wine and enjoying the refreshment table, please join Pollard, Sproul and student voices in this important global conversation.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.