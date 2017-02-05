Library, Literacy Volunteers announce poetry contest

FARMINGTON - Calling all poets! The Farmington Public Library, and the Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties are hosting their annual poetry contest.



There are four age categories this year: 0 to 10 years of age; 11 to 17 years of age; 18 to 25 years of age ; 26+ years of age.

The contest opened on Feb. 1. Deadline for submissions is March 24. Please submit poems to the Farmington Public Library.

Name, age, and contact information must be on the back of the poem, not the front. All poets retain intellectual rights to their poems. Hard copies of poems will not be returned. Names of the winners will be published.

Winners will be notified by April 13. There are three prizes for each category: First prize is $25; Second prize is $15; Third prize is a $5.

All are welcome to join us for the public reading of the winning poems on April 27, at 6 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library.

The contest is sponsored by the Farmington Public Library and the Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties. Contact the library for more information at 778-4312 or pepper@farmington.lib.me.us.