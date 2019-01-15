Library to promote literacy at Children’s Festival

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library will be promoting literacy at the Franklin County Children’s Festival on Feb. 16.

Book bags with a new children’s book and other gifts will be given to the first 30 families with children under six years old visiting the table. This program was created when Brenda Holman, a retired teacher, contacted the library to see if she could help strengthen pre-literacy skills for families. She volunteered to sponsor bags with books at the Children’s Festival with a promise of another book later in April when the family visits the Farmington Library.

The goal is to bring more families into local libraries to encourage young readers. If the program is successful, Holman and the library will consider making it a yearly tradition.