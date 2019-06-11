Livermore Falls gazebo music lineup announced



LIVEMORE FALLS - Davidson County Line will play at the Livermore Falls Gazebo this Saturday June 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting. Cancellations and rescheduled events will be posted on Facebook- Spruce Mountain Community Band.

Davidson County Line is a 3 piece band from Central Maine. They perform a mix of rockabilly, blues, rock, and country music. All members have over 30 years of experience and the mix of music is sure to be a crowd pleaser.