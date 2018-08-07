Local art show and concert in Phillips on Aug. 11

PHILLIPS - Some 16 local artists will display their work at the Phillips Area Community Center on Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The daytime show will be followed by a meet-the-artists reception and evening concert by Ruth Hill beginning at 6 p.m.

The daytime show will feature artists from the Phillips/Madrid/Avon area and include art by David Crowley, Judy Lisherness, Tina Rose, Vera Trafton, Deb Black, Winona Davenport, Jeff Seaberg, Sharon Jones, Dylan Rose, Cindy Worthley, Susy Sanders, Charlotte Gassett, Anne Richard, Rhonda LaPierre, Nelda Warkenton, and Sandra Caton. The daytime showing offers free admission to all visitors.

At 3 p.m. the Community Center will close its doors to prepare for a concert by Ruth Hill. When the doors reopen at 6 p.m., there will be a wine and cheese reception to meet the artists and Ms. Hill whose concert is from 7 to 9 p.m. The reception and concert is sponsored by Tom Saviello and Christine Geisser to thank the people of Phillips for all their support.

Ruth Hill, an award-winning songwriter, singer, and storyteller, crafts honest songs with powerful imagery and beautiful melodies. Inspired by her deep New England roots, large working-class family, and a wandering spirit that has taken her from Antarctica to Alaska, she sings from a place of depth and compassion.

Ruth is the winner of the Maine Songwriter’s Association 2016 Song Contest and was also the 2017 Grand Prize Winner of the Great American Song Contest. Admission to the reception and concert is $15.