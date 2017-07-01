Local artist exhibited at Wilton Library

WILTON - Nahid Fekri-Dalpour’s photography exhibit “Moon” will be freatured at the Wilton Free Public Library from July 13 through August 31. Please join us for an artist reception Thursday, July 13th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Long time Wilton resident, Fekri-Dalpour, has been photographing the moon for many years and has a deep connection to these images. She states, “I love the moon because it reminds me of my childhood in Iran. Hot summer nights on the roof with my mother looking at the sky. She would tell me that whenever I am looking at the moon I should remember she is looking at the same moon. She is gone now and I still look for the moon every night.”

For more information contact the library at 645-4831 or visit the website at wilton-free.lib.me.us.