Local artist on display at Wilton Library beginning Jan. 18

WILTON - Local music teacher and artist, Donna Campion, will be showing her work at the Wilton Free Public Library from Jan. 18 through March 2. An artist reception will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 6 p.m.to 7:30 p.m.

Ms. Campion’s work encompasses different mediums including watercolor, acrylic and mixed media. She especially enjoys creating works of art when traveling, as a diary of her experiences.

When asked why she loves to paint she states “I become completely immersed in my paintings and find it relaxing yet very exciting. I want to feel present in the place and experience the light, sounds, smells, and the rhythms and emotions of being there. My goal is for my finished work to sing.”

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information contact Lynne at 645-4831 or lynne@wilton-free.lib.me.us.