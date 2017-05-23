Local artists featured at Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library is featuring two artists for the months of June and July. The artists, Joyce Dubay and Marjorie Austin, are local, accomplished artists.

For Dubay, painting and drawing have been a lifetime experience. She enjoys working in oil paint, watercolor and mixed media. Sometimes she paints on location, other times from photos as well as taking requests to paint commissions. She is an instructor at the Adult Ed in Farmington, sharing her knowledge and awareness of an artists eye. Dubay has won many awards and has had her work hung in many places over the years as well as having one of her paintings selected for use by the Common Ground Fair.

Austin, having always enjoyed anything to do with art, took an adult education oil painting class in 1997 from Dubay. To her delight she discovered she could paint the sights and scenes she observed and loved everywhere around her. Prior to this she had taken a few college electives in art from University of Maine Professor Michael Lewis. Memories of the late sixties and early seventies classes came back and were helpful as well. She feels blessed to have the time to indulge herself in artistic pursuits.

Each artist is donating a painting to be raffled off by the Farmington Public Library at the end of July. Raffle tickets are one dollar per ticket or ten tickets for five dollars. One does not need to be present to win. Winners will be notified by phone. The Farmington Public Library Board of Directors as well as the Library Director and staff members extend appreciation to Joyce Dubay and Marjorie Austin for their willingness to show their works in the Library as well as lend a hand in fund raising for the Library.