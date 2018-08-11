Local artists raffling work off to benefit library

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Public Library is featuring two artists for the months of August and September, Patti Millette nd Magda Nemlich. A meet and greet the artists was held at the Library on Aug. 3.

The Farmington Public Library Board of Directors as well as the Library Director and staff members extend appreciation to Millette and Nemlich for their willingness to show their works in the library as well as lend a hand in fund raising.

Each artist is donating a painting to be raffled off by the Farmington Public Library at the end of September. Raffle tickets are $1 per ticket or 10 tickets for $5. One does not need to be present to win. Winners will be notified by phone.