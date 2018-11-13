Local author presents new novel at Devaney, Doak & Garrett

FARMINGTON - John Rosenwald will present The Feast of Steven: A Novel at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 24, at Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers, 193 Broadway.

Rosenwald has been active as a writer for more than 50 years, publishing widely as a poet, essayist, and translator, giving more than 500 invited readings in England, Germany, China, Canada and the United States. Publishing The Feast of Steven, his first work of fiction, concludes an experiment he began in 1985, combining stories of rebuilding a farm in western Maine with others about teaching and living in China during the past three decades.

The plot traces the lives of Steven and his wife Spring from their search for land in the early 1980s to the aftermath of Steven’s death in 2045. Subtitled An Experiment in Harmony: Maine and China, the book explores intimate personal relationships as well as larger political negotiations between the United States and the Middle Kingdom.

During the past half century Rosenwald has facilitated the introduction of contemporary Chinese poets to American audiences, spent 20 years translating Rilke’s Sonnets to Orpheus, produced/directed reader’s theater productions at the University of Maine Farmington, helped edit the Beloit Poetry Journal, and served three decades as Professor of English at Beloit College. His Harvest: Selected Poems was published this past spring. In 2003 Zhejiang Province bestowed upon him the West Lake Friendship Award and in 2006 Fudan University in Shanghai honored him as distinguished guest and speaker at its centennial celebration. Rosenwald earned his Ph.D. in Victorian Culture at Duke University and has held four Fulbright scholarships in Germany and in China. In 2009 both he and his wife, Ann Arbor, were awarded honorary doctorates by the University of Maine Farmington.