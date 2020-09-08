Local author releases next book in Farmington-based series

FARMINGTON - Local author Louy Castonguay recently launched a new book on Amazon Kindle; the book, "Teen’s Keeper", is the fourth in the Charlie Henson Series which is set in the greater Farmington area.

Along with her previous books- "My Neighbor’s Keeper", "Child’s Keeper" and "Twins’ Keeper"- "Teen’s Keeper" follows Mrs. Charlie Henson, retired paramedic and widow, through some wild adventures as she outruns the bad guys and tries to solve the mystery.

"Teen’s Keeper" has Mrs. Henson coping with a troubled teen, Peggy, who has issues with self-injury and food disorder. But that is only a very small part of the problems facing them. Peggy comes up missing several times. Mrs. H learns later rather than sooner, that Peggy may have witnessed her father’s murder. Now someone is after them, or after something one of them has. Home invasions, wild rides and an escape in a canoe at night are part of the drama in this cozy mystery. "Teen’s Keeper" has had a number of good reviews by beta readers and on Facebook.

"Teen’s Keeper" can be found at Amazon on Kindle as either an Ebook or a paperback. They can also be found at Goodreads, a searchable site loosely associated with Kindle. Castonguay also has a few of each of the books for sale at her house. "My Neighbor’s Keeper" Ebook will be for sale at .99 permanently, to introduce people to the series.

Castonguay has a BS in Community Nutrition and a BFA in Creative Writing, both from the University of Maine at Farmington. She has done many jobs in the area, including shoe shops, egg processing plant, office work in many places and she did volunteer driving for Community Concepts for many years. Now “retired” from being disabled, she stays home and writes full time. She is currently at work on number six in the series, Wildlife Keeper, while editing and shaping the fifth in the series, "Volunteering Keeper".

You can reach Louy at louyc@myfairpoint.net with "Keeper" in the subject, or on Facebook. She also has a web site at https://www.hostingauthors.com/books/teenskeeper