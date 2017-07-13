Local author to appear at Wilton Free Public Library on July 20

WILTON - Local author and creative writing professor Patricia O’Donnell will be at the Wilton Free Public Library on Thursday, July 20 to feature her new book Gods for Sale.

O’Donnell will read selections from the book and take audience questions for discussion. This event begins at 7 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and light refreshments will also be served.

A professor of Creative Writing at the University of Maine at Farmington, O’Donnell teaches fiction writing and directs the BFA Program in Creative Writing. In 2015-16 she was awarded the Trustee Professorship, an award created to "recognize exemplary full-time faculty members at University of Maine System campuses.” Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, Agni Review, The North American Review, Prairie Schooner, The American Literary Review and other journals and anthologies.

Gods for Sale is the winner of the 2016 Serena McDonald Kennedy Fiction Award.

For more information contact the library at 645-4831 or visit the website at wilton-free.lib.me.us.