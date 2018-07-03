Local band Tumbledown to perform at PACC on July 6

PHILLIPS - The band Tumbledown, two local Maine lads, will perform an evening of music at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street in Phillips on Friday, July 6, beginning at 7 pm.

Alan Collins and Scott Swan play and sing a series of old favorites from the music of such artists as The Eagles, America, Billy Joel, Jackson Browne, The Beatles, and James Taylor.

Admission at the door is $10. Seating is cabaret style and refreshments will be available.