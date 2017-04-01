Local musician kicks off Northeast tour with show at Nordica Auditorium

FARMINGTON - Local musician Daniel Taylor will be performing at Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall Saturday night as the kick-off show to a Northeast tour.

The tour will include Taylor's full band and will stop at cities such as Boston, Hartford and Manhattan. The Farmington-native purposefully chose Nordica for the first stop, honoring his hometown.

Taylor has been working in the professional music realm since he was 14 years old. He broke out on the scene as a recording artist in 2016 with the release of his debut EP "After the Fall," which went on to hit the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart's Top Ten at No. 6. His EP also peaked at No. 1 on Billboard's esteemed Heatseeker chart for the entire Northeast, top 20 on Amazon's Rock Chart and is and is one of the top 10 selling physicals in Maine/New Hampshire for 2016 according to Bull Moose.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door or on www.danieltaylorstore.com.