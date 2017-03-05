Local musician to play at PACC on March 11

PHILLIPS - Local musician Daniel Taylor and his group, Taylor Made Music, will play at the Phillips Area Community Center on Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m.

Having performed more than 35 years coast to coast, Dan is a local legend, bringing classic and modern country, classic and soft rock, and blues to the stage. With singer/songwriter/bass player Doug Mathieu and Adam Cates, the trio will delight the audience with some of the songs Dan has been performing in Branson, Missouri, and more.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and are available at the door.

The PACC, at 21 Depot Street in Phillips, will be set up cabaret style, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

For more information, call 639-2630.