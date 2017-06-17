Local musicians featured at Kingfield POPS

KINGFIELD - For the fifteenth year a local event will bring more than 100 musicians to the mountains of Franklin County for a full day of toe-tapping fun.

On Saturday, June 24, the fields of the Kennedy Farm will fill to the brim with food trucks, camp chairs, hula hoops and more, all in celebration of music. The Kingfield POPS has become a favorite event, bringing hundreds of spectators to the area.

Starting out in 2003 as a project of the Mt. Abram Economic Development Association, the event has grown into much more than just a boost to the area's economy. Each year the POPS helps to fund concerts in schools, offers music-based scholarships to students, and creates opportunities for youth to perform on stage.

One of the most successful initiatives that the Kingfield POPS has initiated is their musical instrument drive. Professionals work to repair and refurbish donated instruments before providing them to children who can't afford to buy or rent their own.

Another example of the event's support can be seen on stage during this year's line up, which includes Franklin County's own Lula Wiles, as well as Portland's Ghost of Paul Revere and the Maine Youth Rock Orchestra.

Lula Wiles, made up of Farmington natives Ellie Buckland and Mali Obomsawin, along with their Maine Fiddle Camp friend Isa Burke of South Berwick, has only been playing together since 2014. Since studying at Berklee College of Music, the girls have put together and released their first album, with eleven original songs. With roots in traditional folk music, Lula Wiles describes their music as everything from "heartbreak-drenched acoustic ballads to honky-tonk swagger to contemporary grit and back again, all anchored by rich vocal harmonies."

Joining the Bangor Symphony Orchestra this year is Sultans of String- a "genre-hopping" band from Eastern Canada. The band describes their music as "fiery violin dances with rumba-flamenco guitar, while bass and percussion lay down unstoppable grooves. Acoustic strings meet with electronic wizardry to create layers and depth of sound, while world rhythms excite audiences to their feet with the irresistible need to dance."

Following the event's intermission will bring the Jason Spooner Band and Ghost of Paul Revere, accompanied by Maine Youth Rock Orchestra.

The night will conclude with a fireworks show.

Tickets for the Kingfield POPS concert are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate.

Children 17 and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Gate opens at 4:30 p.m. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.kingfieldpops.com.

Directions:

Kingfield is located on Route 27 between Farmington and Sugarloaf. Go to www.kingfieldpops.com for a link to a map and directions.