Local mystery story writer reads from his latest work April 10

FARMINGTON - A short story collection by a local author has just been released and will be the subject of a reading and book signing event on Friday, April 10 at Twice Sold Tales bookstore.

Eight of 10 short stories in the collection, Nobody's Perfect, by attorney Woody Hanstein of Farmington, have previously appeared in yearly collections of New England crime fiction published by Level Best Books. Two of those have garnered nationwide honors, one being named one of the five finalists for the Derringer Award and another being named a Distinguished Mystery Story by the Best American Mystery Short Story collection.

“I have really enjoyed writing these stories over the past few years,” Hanstein said. “Particularly because in most of them characters take chances doing things that no lawyer in real life could ever even contemplate.”

Hanstein is also the author of six previous mysteries, all of which feature the ongoing travails of Pete Morris, a down and sometimes out lawyer trying to make sense of the legal system in a fictional western Maine setting. That mystery series has received critical praise throughout Maine, and Hanstein is at work now finishing his seventh book in the series.

From 5-7 p.m. on Friday, April 10, Hanstein will be reading from the collection and signing books at Twice Sold Tales bookstore, 155 Main Street in Farmington. Light refreshments will be served.