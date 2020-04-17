Local pastor releases fourth book

DIXFIELD - Pastor Ken Hinkley just released his fourth book. It’s Not About Me: A Guide to an Amazing Marriage takes a unique look at relationships and offers a different perspective on marriage. If you wonder what happened to the spark of romance, this helpful book will show some tips on how to get it back.

Covering a range of topics from dating to trust to careers and children, It’s Not About Me provides insights on how to overcome difficulties and shows couples how they can make their marriage look and feel like it was made in heaven.

Available now at www.westbowpress.com or through your favorite online bookseller.