Local photographers participating in group exhibit at CMMC Art Gallery

LEWISTON - Three photographers, including two with local ties, will be participating in a group exhibit at Central Maine Medical Center Art Gallery in the month of March. The gallery is open at all hours, every day.

Participating photographers include Mike Burd, an Industry resident; Cindy Rehagen Langewisch, of Livermore Falls; and Joe Souther, of Berwick.

Burd takes delight in the surprise of every discovery, and in the weaving of the tale to be visually re-told. Everyday objects, the subtle grandeur of nature, the quirkiness of a visual irony, the elegance of decay and bearing witness to the humanity and humility of people living their lives, are only a few of the subjects that capture Burd’s imagination. His photographs resonate with a reverence for home and a passion for curiosity and wonder.

A Mainer by birth and by choice, Burd makes his home in Industry with his wife Cindy. As a professional bassist he adds to his diverse life by contributing to performances and projects with artists such as David Mallett and Noel Paul Stookey. He is also Franklin County Adult Education’s Technology Instructor and gleefully shepherds the Merry Plinksters Ukulele Ensemble from one hometown stage to the next.

Langewisch creates her analogue images in natural, available light in the out of doors and utilizes black and white negative films. For this exhibit, her images were made using multiple format camera types (35mm, medium and large formats). Langewisch processes all her black and white films and photographic prints in her home based darkroom and studio; she completes the matting and framing tasks herself.

She completed several black and white photography courses at the University of Maine at Augusta and then, in April 2009, Langewisch traveled to Carmel Valley, Calif. where she studied with international master photographer, John Sexton, and his wife, Anne Larsen. She studied with the late Winthrop, ME. photographer, Robert Darby (RIP) for several years. Most recently, she studied for one year with renowned photographer, Paul Caponigro of Cushing. In his private darkroom-studio setting. Cindy has had numerous exhibits in the midcoast and central Maine regions.

She is the founding member and co/co-ordinator for Maine Traditional Film Photographers (www.metfp.com and on Facebook) along with Paula Anastasio, which was established in March 2009 and continues to meet regularly at the Harlow Gallery in Hallowell. METFP is group of dedicated and enthusiastic analogue photographers who meet once monthly in Hallowell, ME. and open to new analogue members.

Souther's selection of work at the CMMC Art Gallery includes images he's photographed and printed in a process known as lith printing. Because of the unique properties of this printing process, images printed this way cannot be exactly duplicated. Each print exhibited is unique.

"Living in Maine, between spending my spare time with my family or simply roaming with a camera, I'm always looking and finding an endless supply of subject matter to photograph," Souther said.