Local poet releases second book

FARMINGTON - Months ago, local author and educator Sarah Carlson could not have predicted what would be happening in the world when her second book of poetry was published. She had no way of predicting the amount of uncertainty and isolation that her community would be facing. But the timing of her newest book, In the Currents of Quiet, reaching the hands of readers, could not be more perfect in her opinion.

In sharing her experiences of connecting to the natural world in the face of loss, Carlson also shares self-discovery and healing, which could be just the thing people need right now, she said.

"These poems are a way to enter into being more at ease with whatever is present," Carlson wrote in a recent press release. "They have the potential to soothe, settle and allow readers moments of grace and peace during this trying time."

Carlson is a fourth grade teacher at Cascade Brook School. She joins other teachers around the country in working to stay connected with her students and their families while transitioning to teaching new learning from a distance. In the Currents of Quiet pairs poetry and photography, to share her love of the outdoors, her journey toward wellness, and her 30 years of experience as an educator.

Praise for In the Currents of Quiet:

"I wish everyone on the planet could read Sarah's newest collection of poems. This testament to the human spirit is profound and uplifting. Kahlil Gibran writes, "The deeper that sorrow carves into your being, the more joy you can contain." I often think of this when I read Sarah's poems. Her cup of sorrows overflows with eloquence, wisdom, insight and imagery that speaks to the heart and makes it whole. What a gift!"

Karen Montanaro

Performer and Educator

"Ice chunks break free at spring thaw; cloud-swathed rocky summits offer new ways of seeing; tidal pools, thermal currents, and sheer quiet, serve as windows on healing.

Sarah Carlson’s fresh collection is gently powerful, tenderly vivid. She claims her 'own validity', as enduring love has the last word. These poems, form a remarkable work of transformation- for herself and for those who take her poetry to heart."

Doug Dunlap

Author, Foot and Paddle Series on the Western Mountains of Maine

"To read Sarah’s poems and to linger among her photographs is to see the world and oneself anew – whole and luminous – in which the magic is not in some faraway place, but present every moment within and around us. Buy this book, dwell among its pages, savor its paths and vistas, and carry its perspective into the world."

Jonathan Borkum, Ph.D.

"In this second book of poetry, Sarah Carlson continues her journey inward - to that place where the Spirit and our lives become One. Those pathways to wholeness that Sarah forged and marked for us in her first book now beckon us onward as she invites us to join with her in finding new ways forward in our own lives. Thank you, Sarah, for these poems and for the honesty that shines through them."

The Reverend Ann Kidder

"Sarah Carlson’s poetry shows us the path from healing to Health. Her words are medicine."

Daniel Gibbons, D.O.

Carlson is teaming up with Farmington bookstore owner, Kenny Brechner of Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers, to launch a book at a time when access to libraries and stores is non-existent or limited. Purchase a book online by clicking here.