Local quilters donate to Vietnam Veteran

FARMINGTON - A "Quilt of Valor" was presented to Major Donald Taylor, U.S. Army Retired, on May 23 at the American Legion in Augusta by Mrs. Jane Wilcox, representing Maine Mountain Quilters of Farmington, makers of the quilt.

While attending a meeting of the disabled veterans group called "Back in the Maine Stream," Maj. Taylor was surprised with this special gift. He was also celebrating his 80th birthday. Maj. Taylor, who resides in Mt. Vernon, is a Vietnam Veteran who now dedicates his time and energy to helping his fellow vets, especially disabled veterans who are interested in getting outside to enjoy the sport of fishing.

He is also associated with many other veteran groups with similar goals. According to Steve Rothert, member of the board of directors of Back in the Maine Stream, Don Taylor is master of many skills, is incredibly patient and well-loved by all the vets he comes in contact with. He is a wonderful instructor; he helps vets build bamboo fishing rods, shows them how to tie fishing flies and also teaches casting. In addition he makes 6-sided rod cases from wood. All of this he does as a volunteer to help disabled vets.

The group Back in the Maine Stream meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the Augusta American Legion Hall from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The group is entirely non-profit. They provide disabled vets with fishing equipment, transportation, food and lodging at different fishing venues and each vet is provided with a volunteer guide who stays with them while fishing.