Local quilter’s work on display in CVPL

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Local resident and Carrabassett Valley Public Library board member Peggy Bishop will exhibit her art quilts at the library/community center during the months of March and April. A wine and cheese reception will be held in the Begin Family Community Room on Friday, March 16.

"I have been sewing since I was 6 or 7 when I learned to sew on my grandmother’s treadle machine," Bishop said. "My love of sewing was one of the reasons that I switched my major in college from chemistry to home economics in my sophomore year."

Bishop taught home economics for 14 years. She always wanted to learn how to quilt but never had the time or the opportunity until she moved to Carrabassett Valley and took a quilting class in Farmington.

"I have been learning how to make art quilts through books, videos and online classes," Bishop said. "My exhibit is a result of my experimentation.”

Come view Bishop's incredible designs up close in the library lobby any day through the month of April, and meet the artist at her reception on March 16 from 4:30-6 p.m.