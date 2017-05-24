Local students participate in the Centennial All State Music Festival

ORONO - Four exemplary music students from Mt. Blue High School participated in the Centennial All State Music Festival at the University of Maine at Orono on March 18-20.

Ian Berry, Jillian Conant, Hallie Pike, and Nolan Rogers auditioned in the fall and were accepted into the festival. Each ensemble performed an original commissioned work created for the centennial anniversary of the Maine Music Educators Association.

Jillian Conant, Mt. Blue senior, sang in the SSAA Choir, under the direction of Deanna Joseph, director of Choral Studies at the Georgia State University School of Music. The SSAA Choir commissioned work had a local connection - the piece is entitled "At Temple Stream," a poem by UMF Professor Kristen Case. Composer Nancy Gunn set the poem to music.

Sophomore, Ian Berry, percussion, and Senior, Nolan Rogers, cello, both performed in the orchestra under the direction of Carolyn Watson, Director of Orchestra Studies at Texas State University. The orchestra's commissioned work was entitled "Capriccio for Orchestra" (The Sublime Struggle), written by College of the Atlantic Professor of Music, and Composer in Residence, John Cooper.

Sophomore Hallie Pike, clarinet, performed in the concert band under the direction of Andrew Boysen Jr. Professor of Music at the University of New Hampshire. The band's commissioned work was entitled "Centennial Celebration" and was composed by retired Maine Music Educator Terry White.

MMEA's all state music festival includes the best band, chorus and orchestra students from the whole state. Ian Berry, Jillian Conant, Hallie Pike and Nolan Rogers are students of Mt. Blue music educators Karen Beacham, band, Adrian St.Pierre, chorus and Steve Muise, orchestra.