Local writer publishes new book of poetry

FARMINGTON - Island Tree Publishing of Farmington and author, poet, writer, Greg Zemlansky also of Farmington have released a poetry book called “Life & Love (A To Z)”.

The books contains 200 of Zemlansky's 800 poems. Zemlansky is an award winning poet, writer and author of 350 books which includes 200 children books. He has donated books to the Farmington library, Paris library and many other libraries. His books are available on Amazon and Barnes & Nobles. Island Tree Publishing can be contacted at 207-449-1334.