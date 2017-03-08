Franklin Countys First News

Local youth concert to be held on March 26

Posted by • March 8, 2017 •

Performers in the upcoming Arts Institute Listen Local Youth Concert on Sunday, March 26 at 3 p.m. in Nordica Auditorium. From left to right: Zach and Thad Gunther, Sawyer Zundel, Hallie Pike, and Nolan Rogers. (Not pictured: Ian Berry, Jillian Conant, Darby Sabin, and Isabelle and Phoebe Rogers)

FARMINGTON - A concert, featuring outstanding young musicians from the Farmington area, will be held on Sunday, March 26 at 3pm in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on University of Maine at Farmington campus. This event is sponsored by The Arts Institute of Western Maine, an affiliate of UMF.

Performing will be Ian Berry, percussion; Jillian Conant, soprano; Thad Gunther, piano; Zach Gunther, violin; Hallie Pike, clarinet; Nolan Rogers, cello; Darby Sabin, soprano; Isabelle and Phoebe Rogers, sopranos; and Sawyer Zundel, saxophone. Patricia Hayden will accompany.

Admission will be by donation, and a reception will follow the concert. For more information call 778-9437.

Print Friendly

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives