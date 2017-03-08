Local youth concert to be held on March 26

FARMINGTON - A concert, featuring outstanding young musicians from the Farmington area, will be held on Sunday, March 26 at 3pm in Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on University of Maine at Farmington campus. This event is sponsored by The Arts Institute of Western Maine, an affiliate of UMF.

Performing will be Ian Berry, percussion; Jillian Conant, soprano; Thad Gunther, piano; Zach Gunther, violin; Hallie Pike, clarinet; Nolan Rogers, cello; Darby Sabin, soprano; Isabelle and Phoebe Rogers, sopranos; and Sawyer Zundel, saxophone. Patricia Hayden will accompany.

Admission will be by donation, and a reception will follow the concert. For more information call 778-9437.