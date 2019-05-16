Locally-renowned a cappella ensemble at Chesterville Meeting House

CHESTERVILLE - Locally-renowned a cappella ensemble, Northfield, will be performing at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House on May 31 at 7 p.m. in a fund-raiser performance. Northfield has been performing in the Farmington area for over 30 years and has acquired an avid following over the decades.

Listeners will be treated to songs in French, Italian, Latin, German, Norwegian and English, with themes of love, lost love, and Spring. In addition to their usual repertoire of music from European Renaissance, pieces by Monteverdi, Victoria and Byrd, the group has lately ventured into the 20th and 21st centuries with new selections from Malcolm Dalglish and Debussy, as well as modern compositions influenced by the Northern Harmony tradition.

Northfield welcomes a new member at this performance, Rowland Hazard, tenor. He will be joining the ten other members: sopranos Vicky Cohen, Margaret Cox and Michal Hatch; Altos Jess Isler Nickerson, Mardie Porter and Joan Quinn; Tenors Mark Paddock and Daniel Woodward; and in the bass section, Josh Grams and Paul Stancioff.

Northfield will share proceeds of the concert with the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House, which will accept donations in lieu of a ticket price. The Meeting House is raising funds for steeple repair and exterior paint for the historic 1851 building.

The concert is open to the public, and the building is fully wheelchair accessible. Refreshments will be served. The meetinghouse is located at 3 Borough Road in Chesterville.

FMI call 778-3767 or visit northfieldsingers.wordpress.com and/or www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org.