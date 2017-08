OQUOSSOC - The Oquossoc Log Church will hold a community-wide, old fashioned hymn sing on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. Immediately following this popular event, The Gingerbread House will serve a delicious buffet supper. The all-inclusive supper price is $26.

Everyone is invited to the hymn sing. Those wishing to attend the buffet supper should sign up at the Church or by email at: logchurchoquossoc@gmail.com.