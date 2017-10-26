Luanne Wrenn to exhibit at SugarWood Gallery

FARMINGTON - SugarWood Gallery “Artist of the Month” Luanne Wrenn will be feted at an Open House Reception Friday, Nov. 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited. Refreshments will be served.

“Nature is my greatest teacher. Most of my inspiration roars in the wind of mountaintops or whispers through branches of trees,” Wrenn said.

Luanne enjoys bringing a sense of people, animals and nature into the heart using watercolor, oil paints, collage, and pencil. Her murals appear in homes, businesses, schools and public spaces around New England, and her illustrations appear in four published children's books: Opening Day, Libby's Loons, After the Rain, and Lily of the North. Paintings by Luanne have been shown throughout the United States.

Please visit Luanne's website: www.luannesgallery.com for detailed information about murals, illustrations, and paintings.

Wrenn grew up in Michigan spending hours sculpting dinosaurs out of snow and whiling away the dark winter hours drawing stories. She attended Northern Michigan University where she studied fine arts, and then, Kent State University to learn to educate students in visual arts. Wrenn moved to Maine in 1990 where she has lived ever since. She loves Maine's people, wildlife, mountains, and especially, trees. She feels a great connection to nature where she finds inspiration for art and writing. Wrenn creates many of her own illustrated stories for young people and recently, she attended Vermont College of Fine Arts in the Master's of Writing for Children and Young Adults program.

Currently, Luanne works with three-hundred art students in grades pre-K- grade five, in Belgrade, Maine.

“The fresh bright exuberance of children reminds me of what art is about: bringing your inside out, sharing, enjoying people and nature, and of course, making messes,” she said.

Wrenn's work will remain on exhibit thru Dec. and is available for purchase.

SugarWood Gallery is located at 248 Broadway in Farmington and is open Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.