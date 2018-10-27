Maine Arts Awards presented to RFA

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Friends of the Arts, located in the Rangeley Lakes Region of the western mountains of Maine, has been named the Rural Arts Organization for 2018 by the Maine Arts Commission. MAC and ArtsEngageME worked together to present the Maine Arts Awards – a new program to recognize and celebrate the arts in our communities. Each awardee in seven categories was presented with a work of art commissioned especially for the Maine Arts Awards during the Maine International Conference on the Arts on Sept. 28. Other categories/winners include: Lifetime Achievement in the Arts: Bill Raiten, Arts Education: 240 Strings, Community Organization: Schoodic Arts for All, Artist: Emily Isaacson, Philanthropist: Alan & Lorna Crichton.

Molly Neptune Parker, a Passamaquoddy basket maker, made individual, hand-crafted ash baskets for each of the six winners. She was named a National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts. Each winner also had a video created about their organization screened at the award ceremony. To see the RFA’s Video celebrating their 50th Anniversary Year – visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

The Maine Arts Awards is a new annual event recognizing the deep commitment and dedication that individuals and organizations have contributed to the advancement and strengthening of the arts in Maine and to raise awareness about their contributions. FMI on the RFA and their programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.