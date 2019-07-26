Maine Arts Commission fellow leads Farmington workshop on Aug. 24

FARMINGTON - In late August, the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance is pleased to announce a micro and flash fiction workshop with Maine Arts Commission’s Literary Arts fellow and former Hunger Mountain Writing Life editor Claire Guyton. The workshop will be held at the University of Maine at Farmington on Aug. 24.

Flash fiction are stories of 1,000-words or fewer, and micro fiction is even shorter at 250 words or less. Both forms are perfect for an increasing number of contemporary readers with less time and attention to spare than ever before.

Within Guyton's "Small Wonders" workshop attendees will learn the steps of creating both flash and micro fiction by reading model stories, generating their own ideas, and producing at least one complete rough draft in response to prompts and exercises. All will leave with a handout listing good publications to target for submissions, as well as tips on developing a writing practice designed to produce micro and flash pieces.

The workshop is located at UMF and will be held on Aug. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Registration closes on Aug. 19. More information is available at www.mainewriters.org

Guyton ran Hunger Mountain’s literary blog and served as their Writing Life editor for several years, publishing a wide range of pieces on writing craft and process. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in numerous literary journals such as Connotation Press, Atticus Review, The Citron Review, Crazyhorse, Jellyfish Review, Moonpark Review, Sundog Lit, New Flash Fiction Review, Vestal Review, as well as many others. Her awards include multiple short fiction contest wins and placements, and the Maine Arts Commission’s Fellowship in the Literary Arts.