Maine author Betty Culley at DDG Booksellers on Jan. 9

FARMINGTON - Central Maine author Betty Culley will be at DDG Booksellers on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. for an author presentation and national book launch of Three Things I Know are True.

Life changes forever for Liv when her older brother, Jonah, accidentally shoots himself with his best friend Clay’s father’s gun. Now Jonah needs round-the-clock care just to stay alive, and Liv feels like she’s the only person who can see that her brother is still there inside his broken body.

With Liv’s mom suing Clay’s family, there are divisions in the community that Liv knows she’s not supposed to cross. But Clay is her friend, too, and she refuses to turn away from him—just like she refuses to give up on Jonah.

This powerful novel is a stunning exploration of tragedy, grief, compassion, and forgiveness. It also represents a strong national debut for local author Culley.

Culley lives in central Maine, where the rivers run through the small towns. She’s an RN who worked as an obstetrics nurse and as a pediatric home hospice nurse. Three Things I Know Are True is her debut novel.

"Piercingly realistic. A poignant, humanizing exploration of a sadly timely issue." - Kirkus Reviews

DDG Booksellers is located at 193 Broadway in Farmington.