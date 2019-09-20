Maine author Bruce Pratt at CVPL on Oct. 5

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - A book talk and signing with Maine author Bruce Pratt will be held at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 3 p.m.

Bruce Pratt edits American Fiction, for which he won the Midwest Independent Publishers Association’s Gold Medal for Volume 13 and is the past Director of the Northern Writes Project at Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor Maine. The University of Southern Maine’s Stonecoast MFA in 2004 with a degree in creative writing.

A 2008 Pushcart Award nominee, Pratt’s novel, The Serpents of Blissfull, was published in 2011, and his short story collection The Trash Detail was published in 2018. He won the 2007 Andre Dubus Award, and was a runner up or finalist for the 2007 fiction award from Georgetown Review, the 2007 flash fiction prize from Mindprints, the 2006 Ontario Prize, the 2005 Rick DeMarinis Short Story Award, and the 2003 Fiction Award from Dogwood.

Bruce writes Nonfiction, Poetry and Plays as well. He and his wife, Janet, live in Swanville.